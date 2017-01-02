Old Abes & Huskies prepare for Crosstown Showdown

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) -- Tomorrow afternoon, the crosstown showdown is on. Eau Claire Memorial takes on Eau Claire North for the 109th time in a big time Big Rivers Conference matchup, and both teams are looking for an early season edge.

The Old Abes haven't missed a beat this season, sitting at 8-3-0 and ranked 6th overall in the state. That record includes two impressive wins this past week in the Showdown in Titletown over 2nd ranked Wausau West and Green Bay Notre Dame. They hope that momentum carries into both of their games this week.

"It's a good gauge to see where you're at, good competition for the most part," Head Coach Mike Schwengler explains, "a chance to get on the road let the guys face a little adversity and we move on to the second half."

"I think we kind of came together as a team, we had a big long talk on Thursday night after the loss to Edgewood and we just kinda sat down and talked about how we need to pick things up," says Forward Dawson Schwengler, "We need to bring everybody together and be one as a team. It's gonna help in the long run and it'll make sure we're playing at our best when we come into this game."

The Huskies meanwhile are looking for their first statement win this season. North sits at 9-1 this year, their only loss a 6-1 defeat to Number 1 ranked Hudson. The Huskies have now been off since December 22nd, and with games against both Memorial and Chippewa Falls this week, they definitely feel the need to refocus.

"We went back to individual skill," Head Coach Ryan Parker says, "Everything that we were going for earlier in the week, puck handling, their shooting, their passing, their one-on-ones, and just went back to the basics."

Defenseman Zac Stage says the team has been preparing for this moment, "We've been working this past break, the last 8 or 9 days and we know what's ahead of us, and we know what we'll be up against and do what we've been working on and trust ourselves."

The puck drops at Hobbs Ice Center tomorrow afternoon at 7 p.m.