Eau Claire County Citizen Police Academy begins

Eau Claire County (WQOW)- If you've ever wondered what it takes to wear a badge and what it means to earn one, Eau Claire County law enforcement is providing an opportunity to do so.

On Monday Eau Claire County kicked off the third annual Citizen Police Academy. The twelve week program walks county residents through what it's like to be in law enforcement and what it takes. They go through each division, from working in corrections, to patrol, to the drug and gang unit and investigations. The Eau Claire Sheriff's Department said the program gives the community a new perspective of what law enforcement is really like.

"Obviously in this day in age there's a lot of crazy stuff going on around the world, and a lot of what people understand or think they know about law enforcement, they gather from watching 'LA Law' and all these other dramas about law enforcement, when in fact that's not reality at all," said Sergeant Travis Holbrook.

This year most of the participants are students interested in a career in law enforcement, but the program is open to anyone. This is the third year of the academy. The deadline to apply has passed for this year, but the sheriff's department said they do plan to keep it going every winter.