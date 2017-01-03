Mapping out resolutions, one detail at a time

La Crosse (WXOW) - Mentality, planning, and visuals were three terms that came up repeatedly in terms of accomplishing resolutions.

Although the New Year often generates a desire for change and motivation for many, the reality is by February about 80 percent of resolutions fail according to Forbes.

"The chance of failing increases if people don't have a plan with specific steps to get to their resolution or goal," said Jessica Boland, a Wellness Education Specialist at Gundersen Health System.

She suggests mapping out your goals, especially if you're a visual person.

"In this diagram we have some reminders about goals that were set. We have seven p.m. and a measuring cup, reminding not to eat any food after seven o'clock," added Boland.

Another example, start with 2017 in the middle and create branches or subcategories of things you need to focus on moving outward. From there, get more specific writing down detailed things that will help you accomplish your resolution.

Majel Hein, Program Director at Consumer Credit Counseling of La Crosse said it all starts with knowing where your money is going.

"It's huge to sit down and do a spending plan and be able to see what's coming in, what's going out, what kind of debt do you have. Once you can see the holistic picture, now we can start putting certain things towards whatever financial goals you have. Whether it's saving for a vacation to Hawaii or being able to pay off credit card debt or student loans," said Hein.

According to Fidelity's annual Financial Resolutions Study, the three most common money goals for 2017 include: saving money, paying off debt, and spending less.

"It comes down to tracking your expenses and figuring out what you actually spend on things. So the saying goes, 'What gets measured gets managed, what gets managed gets improved," added Hein.

No matter what the goal may be, it starts with a plan, mapping out the end result one step at a time.