ALERT: Difficult travel in the Eau Claire area today because of snow and ice on many roads

Updated:

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - Most roads in the Eau Claire area and the northern half of Wisconsin will be at least partially snow-covered and icy today.  Plan ahead and be ready for delays.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say Eau Claire picked up 2.1 inches of snow from yesterday afternoon through last night.  While the total is not impressive compared to past winter storms, there is a notable amount of moisture in the snow.  Also, light fog and patchy drizzle continue to keep roads moist, and with temperatures falling over the course of today, travel will be difficult.

