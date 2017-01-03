Death investigated in East Troy

EAST TROY, Wis. (AP) -- Police in the Walworth County community of East Troy said two people have been detained in a death investigation.

Officers were called to a home Monday afternoon on a report of gunshots. The police activity frightened some residents who said nothing like this happens in their neighborhood.

Evan Wuerl tells Fox6 (http://bit.ly/2hNhW2D ) the neighborhood is usually filled with children playing. He says the death investigation is rare for the community.

Authorities provided no other details.