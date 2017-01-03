Pierce County car crash sends one person to hospital

Pierce County (WQOW) – On Monday, shortly before 9pm, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash on Highway 35 in Oak Grove Township, near 1180th Street.

In a press release, officers said the driver and only person in the car, Riise Gundersen, 26 years old of Minnesota, was driving her car on Highway 35 when she lost control of it. They said her car rolled into the ditch. Officers said Gundersen was transported to a hospital in Minnesota with unknown injuries at this time.



Press Release (Pierce County Sheriff's Office) - On January 2, 2017 at approximately 8:45p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle crash near 1180th Street on Highway 35 in Oak Grove Township.

The driver and only occupant, Riise Gundersen, 26 of Falcon Heights, MN was operating her 1998 Subaru Legacy northbound on Hwy 35 when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled before coming to rest. Gundersen was transported by River Falls Area Ambulance to Regina Hospital in Hastings, MN with undetermined injuries.

Responding to the scene were the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and River Falls Area Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation.