Toddler boy pushes fallen dresser off twin brother in video

OREM, Utah (AP) -- We've all heard the warning: bolt heavy furniture to the wall so it can't tip over and kill someone. One pair of parents did just that but not before a close call was all caught on video, showing a two-year-old twin being pinned under a dresser.

A video was posted to social media taken in the two-year-old twins, Bowdy and Brock's bedroom. Brock is seen crawling into an open drawer when the dresser tips over and pins him underneath. Miraculously, he's okay, mostly thanks to his twin brother, Bowdy, who was able to push the dresser off of him.

Kayli Shoff, the twins' mother, said Bowdy was able to help his brother to safety. "Bowdy just came around and, again, assessed the situation, thinking 'I need to help my twin brother. What do I do here?' So, he sat there and thought. (He) tried to lift it at first. Obviously, that didn't work. So, he just pushed with all of his might and it just pushed it right off of his brother.”

The parents posted the video to social media to raise awareness of the importance of securing dressers to the wall.

OREM, Utah (AP) -- A 2-year-old boy in Utah has been caught on a nanny cam saving his twin brother by pushing a fallen dresser off him.

The video shows the Orem toddlers climbing on open drawers before the dresser tips over, pinning one boy to the ground. The boy cries and struggles before his brother is able to push the dresser off him.

The boys' mother, Kayli Shoff, tells KUTV-TV that she didn't hear the dresser falling and only saw what happened after watching the video.

The boys' father posted a link to the video on Facebook on Sunday. He wrote that his son is OK and that he was sharing the video to raise awareness of the importance of securing dressers to the wall.