T.J. Watt departs Badgers for NFL draft

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- University of Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt will leave school early and declare for the 2017 NFL draft.

Watt made his announcement on social media Tuesday, a move confirmed by the university. The red shirt junior played in all 14 games for the Badgers this past season and led the team with 15.5 tackles for loss, including 11.5 sacks. Watt made 63 total tackles and had an interception and two forced fumbles.

Watt tweeted that the decision wasn't an easy one, but that it's the right one for him at this time. Watt earned a place on The Associated Press All-America second team this year.

His two older brothers, Derek and J.J., both play in the NFL. J.J. also left the Badgers in his junior season to enter the draft.