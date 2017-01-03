The Latest: Vos said he doesn't know what will be first bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he doesn't know yet what the first bill of the new Wisconsin legislative session will be.

The Republican leader said Tuesday at a news conference before inauguration ceremonies that tackling big issues like a nearly $1 billion transportation funding shortfall and rewriting the school aid formula will take time and input from the public.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke said there is no rush to act on a package of bills and he doesn't expect the Assembly to begin debating proposals until early February.

Vos said he is open to ideas like breaking up the Department of Natural Resources and allowing concealed weapons on college campuses, but advocates of hot-button issues need to generate public support before bringing them forward.

Fifteen newly elected members of the Wisconsin Legislature are to be sworn into office, joining incumbents in both the Senate and Assembly beginning their new terms.

But, not all of them are new to the Legislature.

Two of the four new state senators being sworn in Tuesday previously served in the Assembly. They are Republican Dave Craig, of Vernon, and Democrat LaTonya Johnson, of Milwaukee.

Democrat Jason Fields, of Milwaukee, is rejoining the Assembly after serving there from 2005 to 2013.

All of the newly elected members of the Senate and Assembly were to be sworn in at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Republicans hold their largest majorities in decades.

The Wisconsin Legislature is set to begin its two-year session, with the largest Republican majorities in decades.

Eleven new Assembly members and four new state senators were set to be sworn in on Tuesday afternoon. There are four new Democrats in the Assembly and seven new Republicans. In the Senate, three of the new members are Republicans one is a Democrat.

Republicans control the Senate 20-13 and 64-35 in the Assembly.

Gov. Scott Walker plans to deliver his State of the State speech on Jan. 10 and he will unveil his two-year state budget next month.