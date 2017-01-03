The Latest: Ryan's message to America is 'we hear you'

WASHINGTON (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan says his message to the American people is that "we hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver."

Ryan was speaking in the House chamber after winning election Tuesday to serve his first full term as speaker. Ryan said Americans have been looking to Washington for leadership but all they've gotten is condescension.

Ryan said it's time not to be timid. He said, "You can feel the winds of change."

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says House Democrats will seek common ground with Republicans when they can on issues such as investing in the nation's infrastructure and making sure taxes and foreign trade are fair to workers. She says Democrats will stand their ground on attempts to harm Medicare, Social Security or the Affordable Care Act.

On Tuesday, House Republicans reelected Paul Ryan to another term as speaker of the House. Ryan received 239 votes. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi received 189 votes.