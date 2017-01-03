Dive teams to resume Lake Erie search for missing plane

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cleveland officials said a tugboat is being used to break up ice on Lake Erie as divers resume their search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared. The city said Monday that large pieces of debris have been spotted on the lake bottom and will be brought to the surface from an area searched Friday. The city says it's unclear if the debris is part of the plane that vanished after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29. The plane's cockpit voice recorder was found Friday along with a seat that might have human remains. A memorial service is scheduled Monday in Canfield for the plane's pilot, John T. Fleming, his wife, Sue, and their teenage sons, Jack and Andrew. CLEVELAND (AP) -- Divers searching Lake Erie have found the cockpit voice recorder from a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared near Cleveland over a week ago. Officials said Friday afternoon that search crews found more debris and parts of the tail but are continuing to look for the plane's fuselage. They said the search is slow-going because conditions along the bottom of the lake are limiting visibility to a few inches. A Columbus businessman was piloting the plane that vanished shortly after taking off Dec. 29 from Cleveland's lakeshore airport. The pilot's wife, two teenage sons, a neighbor and the neighbor's 19-year-old daughter were aboard. The group was returning to Columbus after watching a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game.

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Officials looking for a plane that disappeared a week ago in Ohio with six people aboard aboard say divers guided by an underwater locator beacon detector are searching the bottom of Lake Erie for the aircraft.

Beacon transmissions helped narrow the search area. But officials say the divers have only a few inches of visibility, so they'll move slowly as they feel around the lake bottom.

The water search resumed Friday in extremely cold weather. Authorities say they're looking for debris by air and along the shore as weather permits.

The plane vanished shortly after takeoff from a Cleveland airport Dec. 29. Officials say they've found some debris consistent with the missing plane.

A Columbus businessman, his wife, two teenage sons, a neighbor and the neighbor's 19-year-old daughter were aboard.

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Officials said the search for a plane that disappeared over Lake Erie a week ago with six Ohioans aboard has been narrowed because of transmissions received by an underwater locator beacon being used.

Searchers said they're now looking for the cockpit voice recorder in an area about 125 feet by 325 feet. The search in the lake was expected to resume Friday morning, weather-permitting.

The plane vanished shortly after takeoff from a Cleveland lakefront airport on Dec. 29. Officials say debris found in water and shoreline searches is consistent with the missing plane.

A Columbus businessman was piloting it. His wife, two teenage sons, a neighbor and the neighbor's 19-year-old daughter also were aboard.

The Vindicator reports memorial services are planned Monday near Youngstown and Tuesday in central Ohio.

AP - High winds and waves are hindering the search for a missing plane over Lake Erie. Six passengers are missing, including UW-Madison freshmen Megan Casey.

Officials said the search continues on foot along the shorelines, but conditions aren't allowing boats and dive teams back in the water.

However, additional equipment from the NTSB was expected to arrive on Wednesday to help searchers locate the plane.

On Tuesday, officials said debris 'relevant to the investigation' was found.

MADISON (WKOW) --- A University of Wisconsin - Madison freshman is among the passengers missing after a private airplane disappeared over Lake Erie on December 29, according to a UW news release.

19-year-old Megan Casey of Ohio was on the way home from attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game with her father and four neighbors when their plane disappeared shortly after takeoff.

The U.S. Coast Guard is still looking for the plane after baggage and debris washed up on shore.

Casey was in a sorority on the UW campus and was studying for a career in nursing.

"In the short time she was on our campus, Megan was a friend to many and was pursuing a career in nursing," says Dean of Students and Vice Provost for Student Life Lori Berquam. "Our thoughts are with her family and friends."

The family provided the following statement to the UW:

"Our family greatly appreciates the dedicated efforts of the rescue and recovery teams, and we are especially thankful for the outpouring of support thoughts and prayers from family, friends and the community," the statement reads.

If you are a student in need of counseling or crisis support as a result of this or any other situation, call University Health Services Counseling and Consultation Services at (608) 265-5600 or drop-in between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.