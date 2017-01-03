Wisconsin federal health plan sign-ups less than year ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The number of Wisconsin residents signing up for federal health plans has been about 50,000 less than last year although there is still a month to go in sign-up.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2hMLb0J ) reports that federal data show nearly 173,800 people have signed up in Wisconsin as of Dec. 19, including more than 67,800 in Milwaukee County. The deadline for coverage to begin is Jan 1.

More than 224,200 people in Wisconsin had bought health plans on the marketplace at the end of the last open-enrollment period.

President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican leadership in Congress are vowing to repeal the Affordable Care Act. But they have not said what might replace it.?