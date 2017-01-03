Assistance dogs leave area prison to begin training in foster homes

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Some furry fidos are one step closer to becoming service dogs.

On Tuesday, Can Do Canines said eight assistance dogs left the Stanley Correctional Institution to begin further training in their extended foster homes. News 18 reported in late December when the Minnesota-based non-profit organization was seeking volunteers to serve as foster parents to puppies that eventually will become service dogs.

Can Do Canines is looking for volunteers to serve as foster parents to its puppies. The service dog organization is hosting an informational session on Wednesday, January 11 from 7pm-8pm at emBark, located at 2109 Fairfax Street, Eau Claire, WI. Staff will provide information about its Puppy Program, which is where volunteers are able to host a puppy in their home for about 10 weeks before the puppies move on to Can Do Canine's Prison Program, which allows the puppies early socialization in public places and basic obedience training.