Families take aim with snowball catapult at Eau Claire children's museum

Eau Claire - The dropping temperature has kids running indoors but that doesn't mean they can't have any winter fun.

Earlier on Tuesday, families at the Children's Museum of Eau Claire experienced a snowball fight indoors but without the cold. Cotton balls were used in place of snow.

There are four different stations to play with. Deb Zehms, the museum educator, said children could practice precision or try their hand at distance shooting with snowball launchers. "One thing, if they're older, they can engineer. They can learn to create their own slingshot,” Zehms said. “The younger ones, what they're really learning is a little perspective, like, 'If I shoot it this hard, how far will it go' and to re-adjust and re-align until they guess where they want to go."

Zehms said you can still get in on the action. A snowball fight will be held twice a day at 10:30 am and 3:30 pm, each day from Tuesday through Saturday.