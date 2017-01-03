Eau Claire experts give safety reminders after dresser falls on child

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It serves as a reminder that it can easily happen in your home, and the danger isn't limited to dressers.

Shane Sanderson, the environmental health director at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said 70 percent of children injured in a fallen furniture incident are hurt when a TV falls on them, not a dresser or table. Sanderson said TVs should be mounted to the wall to keep them from tipping over.

Stan Andrews, a longtime furniture store employee News 18 spoke to, said it is easy to attach items to the walls, with a bracket that comes with most tall furniture. “If you don't, sooner or later there is a great possibility that their child might try to climb up the front of the drawers and pull it down over the top of them,” Andrews said.

Sanderson said if you do not have a bracket for your furniture, they are very cheap, can be picked up from most furniture stores, and attached to the wall with only a couple screws. "Most things that you can buy on the market today come with that fastener right in the kit. So, many people grab that little baggie and toss it in the garbage or toss it aside. That's there because it is an integral part of putting together that dresser.”

If you think this latest case is just a freak accident, you'd be wrong. It was just in 2016, 29 million chests and dressers were recalled by popular retailer IKEA after six children were crushed to death.