Chippewa Falls Christmas Village comes down

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - On Tuesday, crews started taking down the Christmas Village in Irvine Park. City employees and volunteers are rolling up extension cords and dismantling displays. The city said the tear down will be a two month project.

In 2017, the Christmas village ended up with $20,000 in donations. The city said it costs around $3,000 to power the village each year. The rest of the money goes to maintenance and updating and replacing the displays that feature about 100,000 lights.

If you would like to volunteer to help take down the displays, work begins at 9:30 a.m on weekdays.