New Wisconsin state representatives take office

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eleven new assembly members were sworn in Tuesday, including Republican Rob Summerfield of Bloomer, representing the 67th assembly district.



He told News 18 he has three major goals during his term, including reforming education, expanding broad-band internet and looking into transportation issues.



Summerfield said he is not necessarily opposed to a toll-system in Wisconsin, and he will look more into what could be done to improve roads in the state.



"I think that could be one of the solutions for our funding issues, and I think there is now starting to get traction that this could be possible," Summerfield said. "The majority of people find that it could be a very good way to help fund our road systems by people that use them."



We also reached out to Democrats Dana Wachs of Eau Claire and Jennifer Shilling of La Crosse. Wachs was not available for comment.



Shilling released the following statement: “As we seek to balance Wisconsin’s budget deficit and build a brighter future, my senate Democratic colleagues and I are committed to focusing on the important issues at hand,” said Sen. Shilling. “We will put forward thoughtful proposals to improve workplace flexibility, increase economic freedom and invest in pro-growth policies to strengthen the middle class. We recognize that these aren’t Democratic or Republican issues. They’re Wisconsin issues and we must find ways to work together on these key priorities.”