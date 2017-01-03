State explores options to turn farm waste into renewable energy

Elk Mound (WQOW) - To address concerns for water quality, pathogens and greenhouse gas emissions, the state will release a request to bring together farmers and businesses interested in using anaerobic digester technology.

When it comes to expanding agriculture, more animals often means more waste and added concern about how it could impact the lives of those who live near farming operations. Farms have often been blamed for algae blooms because of phosphorus-rich runoff, and there has been outspoken concern for drinking water and greenhouse gas emissions as farmers handle large amounts of waste. The state said its Request for Proposal could reduce harmful pathogens, greenhouse gas emissions, and odor, all while producing renewable energy. The idea is to have a public-private project that uses pipelines, trucks, tractors, and manure tanks to move manure from many dairy farms, large or small, to a central location.

Five Star Dairy located outside Elk Mound did a feasibility study for having a community digester before the farm started operating its own in 2005. The study proved it would not work in the area because farms were spread too far apart for transportation of manure, but Lee Jensen, a partner with Five Star Dairy, said if done correctly, it could be useful in other areas of the state.

At Five Star Dairy, about 750,000 gallons of raw manure is treated in a heated, oxygen-free container where microorganisms continue the digestion that started in the cow's stomach.

"Environmentally, digesters do a lot of really wonderful things," Jensen said. "There is pathogen reduction. There is weed seed kill, so we can reduce our herbicide usage. There is odor reduction."

Five Star Dairy also has a permit from the DNR to take waste streams from other businesses. The farm receives corn syrup from ethanol plants, waste products from restaurants, cheese factories, animal feed companies, and hot chocolate from Swiss Miss.

"The digester likes one tote of hot chocolate a day," Jensen said.

One output from the process is biogas. On Tuesday, Five Star Dairy was making 162 cubic feet of gas each minute. A scrubber takes away any impure gases like hydrogen sulfide, leaving behind mostly methane.

"The design was then meant to go to an engine, that was then going to make not only electricity, but also heat," Jensen said.

When it's digester was first built, Five Star Dairy had a biogas engine generator that was meant to produce enough power for 600 homes. While the digester is no longer sending out energy, it is being used to heat the farm's shops, blowing methane to biogas boilers. Any extra methane is destroyed by flaring.

The farm also has a separator that takes the solids from the liquid manure. The solids are used as bedding, or could be used as potting soil. Jensen said the liquid is more environmentally friendly than raw manure, and is spread as a fertilizer.

"At the end of the day, I think we are delivering a better product back to our fields, and that's showing up in better yields," Jensen said.

Not having solids in the lagoon also cuts costs because it does not need to be agitated, but Jensen added the digester has not brought a lot of profit for the farm.

"We do this because it is important to us, and we think it is a good thing for the environment," Jensen said.



The state's Request for Proposal will be officially released in early January. To make the public/private project possible, the Public Service Commission authorized Focus on Energy to spend up to $20 million for integrated anaerobic digester projects that meat Focus on Energy eligibility requirements. It is still unclear who would operate and manage the digesters system, cover costs associated with production and more.