Apartment development denied by Eau Claire Plan Commission

Eau Claire (WQOW)- A plan to bring hundreds of housing options to Eau Claire's North Crossing gets the red light Tuesday in a unanimous vote by the Eau Claire Plan Commission.

The development company, S.C. Swidersky LLC based in Mosinee, WI, came to the city's plan commission meeting Tuesday hoping members would agree to rezone an area on Kane Road. The company's proposal was to build twelve apartment buildings, each housing about 50 units made of studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. Developers estimated it would provide housing for about 900 to over 1,000 people.

The proposal was unanimously voted down after concerns were raised about the added traffic it would cause on Kane Road, and how it could impact the area's safety.

"The problem is that they are all apartment buildings and that there are too many units and too many people in this area. I'm also concerned about the lack of transit, which is not up to us. The fact remains that there is a lack of transit," said Eau Claire Plan Commission member Kathy Mitchell.

A handful of nearby condo owners spoke out against the apartment complex, saying adding that many housing options would lead to too much stress on the roads that aren't capable of handling it, and the lack of sidewalks and bike paths could be dangerous for so many more people.