Social media policy makes strides for Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW)- Social media isn't just for posting silly cat videos, it can be about engaging with the whole community at a touch of a button. Officials in Chippewa County are one step closer to being a part of it.

On Tuesday the county's executive committee heard an overview of a new social media policy that would apply to all county departments. It includes things like who would be authorized to post on county pages, what those employees would be allowed to post and what would be banned, such as religious or political opinions or things that would compromise public safety. The county plans to have social media posts monitored and authorized by a Social Media Review Team. That would be made up of the Chippewa County Administrator, the Human Resources Director and IT director.

The idea stemmed from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, which hopes to utilize social media platforms to reach more people in the community every day.

"We're supposed to enhance the community relations, promote a positive environment within the county, and also to inform the citizens on certain things that are going on in the county as well as general public service announcements," said Chippewa County Administrator Frank Pascarella.

The county said it has a few more details to work out and plans to have the police ready and in front of the full board for a vote in February.