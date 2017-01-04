Medical marijuana is point of difference between Wisconsin Republican leaders

Madison (WKOW) - A Madison state lawmaker got some encouragement from a top Republican in her quest to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin.

While Rep. Melissa Sargent's (D-Madison) desire to legalize recreational marijuana is a non-starter for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), he is open to the idea of medical marijuana.

"For me - and I can only speak for myself, I cannot speak for anyone else in our caucus because we haven't done that. But if you get a prescription to use an opiate or you get a prescription to use marijuana, to me - I think that's the same thing. I don't have a problem with that," Vos said as the new legislative session began on Tuesday.

"He said that?" said Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) after hearing about the comment from Rep. Vos. "No, I'm not that far. I have no idea where the caucus would be, but I'm certainly not there personally."

While the Assembly and Senate leaders disagree on that issue, both say they believe the Legislature will pass a bill that allows parents to get a prescription for CBD oil, which is derived from marijuana plants and can help treat children with seizure disorders.