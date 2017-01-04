Salt sales spike with icy conditions in Wisconsin

La Crosse (WXOW) -

After the amount of freezing rain recently, it should come as no surprise that drive and roadway salt is flying off the shelves. Ace Hardware of La Crosse said they have been selling truckloads since the week began, and have more coming.

“We're getting a couple trucks a day right now,” said Tripp Evenson, a sales associate at Ace of La Crosse. “We're going out to deliver a skid and there's 10 more slips that have been called in that half hour we were gone.”

Evenson said the most effective and cost efficient way to salt your drive or walkways is to make sure you don't use too much or too little and to spread it out as evenly as possible. Using too much salt can have adverse effects on grass, plants and even pets. Too little, and the ice may not melt enough.

“You just want to get it spread out nice and even,” Evenson said. “You don't want to do big clumps of it. A hand spreader or a push spreader would be good just to kind of get a good even [layer].”

Ace also offers a variety of different types of salt. Some salt comes in brighter colors to see more clearly where you have laid salt. Others have slightly different chemical make-ups that are safer for pets, and won't eat away at concrete.

“They're just as effective, they're just a little bit more money,” Evenson said.