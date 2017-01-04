Final costs of Wisconsin presidential recount will be lower - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Final costs of Wisconsin presidential recount will be lower

Posted:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The actual cost of the presidential election recount in Wisconsin is expected to be about $1.8 million, nearly half of the estimated cost of $3.5 million.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is still waiting on final costs from Brown and Kenosha counties. Commission spokesman Reid Magney said Wednesday he expected them to be submitted within two weeks. He says each will be about $180,000.
   
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's campaign raised money to fund Wisconsin's recount and paid $3.5 million upfront for the effort.
   
Stein said Tuesday the expected refund of at least $1 million could go to her new voting rights organization Count My Vote if that is how donors vote to use it.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.