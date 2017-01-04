The Latest: House GOP to start regulation repeals Jan. 30

WASHINGTON (AP) -- House Republicans said they will begin introducing legislation on Jan. 30 to repeal a series of Obama administration regulations, with the early focus on environmental rules.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said GOP leaders haven't yet picked which agency regulation Congress will seek to overturn first. He said he expects swift action on invalidating a rule designed to reduce methane emissions and another designed to reduce the environmental impact of coal mining on the nation's streams.

McCarthy said the two rules "limit our energy production."

Republicans will also seek to repeal regulations implementing an education reform bill that some state officials have complained erodes local decision-making.

Before the House goes after specific agency rules, McCarthy said it will tackle the regulatory process itself to give Congress more control.