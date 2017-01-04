Inmate was beaten to death in rare Iowa prison homicide

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Documents obtained by The Associated Press show that an inmate died after he was beaten by a fellow prisoner at Iowa's maximum-security penitentiary.

It is believed to be first homicide at an Iowa prison since 2010, and has prompted a union to accuse the state of trying to cover up safety lapses.

Documents show the deadly assault at the Iowa State Penitentiary continued despite a correctional officer's failed attempt to get the assailant to stop.

Forty-six-year-old inmate Michael Whitworth died Oct. 30. His assailant, Lha Southideth-Whiten, was ordered to maximum discipline and may face criminal charges.

A union representing prison employees has accused the Department of Corrections of trying to hide the homicide by waiting to announce it until Election Day.