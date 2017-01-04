Bon Iver cancels European tour due to personal reasons

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire's own Bon Iver is canceling it's upcoming European tour due to "personal reasons".

According to Bon Iver's website and a Twitter post, the group said the European tour is scheduled to begin on January 20, 2017 in Paris and end in London on February 20, 2017. Justin Vernon's scheduled appearance on A Prairie Home Companion on January 14, 2017 is also canceled.

Bon Iver's Twitter post said "all tickets for the European tour will be refunded...and none of the missed tour dates will be rescheduled at this time".