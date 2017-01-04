UPDATE: Small plane crashes on takeoff near Milwaukee, 3 hurt

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) -- Police said three people on board a small plane have been injured when the aircraft crashed into an SUV and trailer as it tried to take off from a suburban Milwaukee airport.

Aerial video shows the plane was destroyed when it hit the SUV around noon Wednesday at Capitol Airport in Brookfield. Authorities said no one was in the SUV when it was struck.

Police said the three injured people were rushed to a hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a plane crash at a small airport west of Milwaukee.

Waukesha County sheriff's officials said a small plane crashed into an SUV and trailer on the ground as it was trying to take off from the Capitol Airport in Brookfield about noon Wednesday.

There's no immediate word on injuries.