2016 most popular boy, girl names in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (Press Release) - A name says something about a person – noble, kind, charitable or simply derived from another name. Below are the top five baby boy and baby girl names at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals in 2016.
The top baby names at Sacred Heart Hospital in 2016 were:
Boys:
1. Jaxson/Jackson
2. Henry
3. Greyson
4. Owen
5. Easton
Girls:
1. Olivia
2. Ellie/Elle
3. Evelyn/Evalin
4. Harper
5. Ella
The top baby names at St. Joseph’s Hospital in 2016 were:
Boys:
1. Jackson
2. Easton
3. Braxton
4. Liam
5. Sawyer
Girls:
1. Amelia
2. Emma
3. Naveah
4. Ellie
5. Lilly
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.