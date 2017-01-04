2016 most popular boy, girl names in Eau Claire - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

2016 most popular boy, girl names in Eau Claire

Posted:

Eau Claire (Press Release) - A name says something about a person – noble, kind, charitable or simply derived from another name. Below are the top five baby boy and baby girl names at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals in 2016.

The top baby names at Sacred Heart Hospital in 2016 were:

Boys:

1. Jaxson/Jackson

2. Henry

3. Greyson

4. Owen

5. Easton

Girls:

1. Olivia

2. Ellie/Elle

3. Evelyn/Evalin

4. Harper

5. Ella

The top baby names at St. Joseph’s Hospital in 2016 were:

Boys:

1. Jackson

2. Easton

3. Braxton

4. Liam

5. Sawyer

Girls:

1. Amelia

2. Emma

3. Naveah

4. Ellie

5. Lilly 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.