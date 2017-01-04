2016 most popular boy, girl names in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (Press Release) - A name says something about a person – noble, kind, charitable or simply derived from another name. Below are the top five baby boy and baby girl names at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals in 2016.

The top baby names at Sacred Heart Hospital in 2016 were:

Boys:

1. Jaxson/Jackson

2. Henry

3. Greyson

4. Owen

5. Easton

Girls:

1. Olivia

2. Ellie/Elle

3. Evelyn/Evalin

4. Harper

5. Ella

The top baby names at St. Joseph’s Hospital in 2016 were:

Boys:

1. Jackson

2. Easton

3. Braxton

4. Liam

5. Sawyer

Girls:

1. Amelia

2. Emma

3. Naveah

4. Ellie

5. Lilly