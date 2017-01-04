Woman gives birth during auto shop oil change

DORMONT, Pa. (AP) -- Some auto shops offer 10-minute oil changes. That still would have been about seven minutes too long for a Pennsylvania woman who gave birth while her husband's pickup was getting an oil change at an auto dealership.

Amanda Sherman and her husband, Adam, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2jajFzt) that Amanda gave birth when she went to the restroom at (hash)1 Cochran Nissan of South Hills in suburban Pittsburgh on Monday.

The couple is from Harrisville, about 60 miles north of the dealership.

Amanda Sherman said another customer, who happened to be a registered nurse, and the dealership's staff helped her, while a 911 dispatcher talked Adam through tying off the baby's umbilical cord with his bootlace.

An ambulance took Amanda and 7-pound-12-ounce Heather Lynn to a Pittsburgh hospital, where they were released Wednesday.