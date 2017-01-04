Lawyer: Executive blamed in meningitis outbreak not to blame

BOSTON (AP) -- A lawyer for the former president of a compounding pharmacy blamed for a deadly national meningitis outbreak has told jurors that his client isn't responsible.

Barry Cadden is accused of causing the deaths of 25 people. They died of fungal meningitis in 2012 after receiving contaminated injectable steroids used mainly to treat back pain.

Sixty-four people died and more than 700 were sickened around the country after tainted steroids made by the New England Compounding Center were shipped to pain clinics and hospitals.

In opening statements Monday, Cadden's lawyer said there were "isolated" instances of human error that led to contaminated drugs being sent out. But he said Cadden wasn't one of the people who actually made the drug.

BOSTON (AP) -- A jury has been seated to hear the case against a former top executive at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy blamed for a national meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people in 2012.

Barry Cadden is charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder and other offenses under federal racketeering laws. He is the co-founder and former head pharmacist of New England Compounding Center in Framingham.

Federal prosecutors allege that the center used expired ingredients and failed to follow industry cleanliness standards, resulting in tainted steroid injections.

Cadden has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer has said that prosecutors overreached in charging him with causing deaths.

Jury selection began Wednesday in U.S. District Court, and a panel of five men and 10 women was selected Friday.

Opening statements are set for Monday.

