Americans share top choices for a celebrity neighbor

(CNN) - Americans would most like to share a zip-code with the Obamas. The out-going first family is the top choice for a celebrity neighbor in 2017. That's according to a recent survey by the real estate database company Zillow. The family received 14 percent of the votes of those surveyed. The Obamas will be sticking around Washington once they leave the White House. They'll rent a home nearby while Sasha finishes up high school.

Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson comes in a close second on the 'most desirable neighbor list', with 13 percent.

HGTV couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are in third place, followed by couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. Singer Adele rounds out the top five.

As for the celebrity Americans that don't want to live next to, Justin Bieber tops that list.