Girl, 8, killed when tree crashes into Oregon home

OTIS, Ore. (AP) - Authorities said an 8-year-old girl died when a tree crashed into a home near the Oregon coast.

North Lincoln Fire and Rescue said crews were dispatched to a home in Otis after being alerted that a girl was trapped. The child, Zaylee Schlect, was taken to a hospital, but could not be saved. Others were inside the home, but no one else was hurt.

The girl's father is a volunteer firefighter. He was working Tuesday and responded to the 11:15 p.m. call.

Pam Farrar told KGW-TV she heard the crash and then people screaming to call 911. She tearfully told the station she feels bad because she told a little girl her sister was going to be OK, and she's not.

A winter storm downed trees throughout the state Tuesday.