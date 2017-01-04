Eau Claire company to be featured on Lifetime Network

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire company will be featured on Lifetime Network's "Tiny House Nation: Family Edition" Thursday night.

Silvermine Stone Company said the episode will highlight it's Stack-N-Tack architectural, motarless stone siding. The company said it sold the siding to Lyman Lumber in Eau Claire to put on a tiny house, and the television series picked up on the project. The show celebrates a trend of extreme downsizing across the country as families design their mini dream homes that are 500 feet or less.

Silvermine Stone Company said it invented Stack-N-Tack in 2008 and put a patent on the product in 2009. It features motarless stone patterns that can be applied with just a drill. Now, the company said its product is sold all across the United States and Canada. The local business hoped being on the show will help the Stack-N-Tack grow in popularity.

"I think it is pretty exciting," Mike Lueck, a Silvermine Stone Company partner and sales representative, said. "It is going to give us a lot of exposure. We have big markets that do really well with it, and then we have other markets that just don't have the exposure. We don't have the dealer network, or the coverage that this is going to provide to show our product."

Silvermine Stone Company said the episode will air on Lifetime Network Thursday at 9 p.m.