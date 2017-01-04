Eau Claire man faces charges of possessing child porn

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Investigators said they found hundred's of images of child pornography on an Eau Claire's man computer.

Tyler Davis now faces five charges of possessing child porn. Investigators said a November search of his computer turned up more than 570 graphic images, with the majority of them child porn.

Davis is free on a signature bond with orders not to have unsupervised contact with minors, and not to use any devices capable of accessing the internet. He's due back in court at the end of January.