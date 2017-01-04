Eau Claire church showcases Vatican exhibit

Eau Claire (WQOW) - You won't have to travel farther than across town to see an artifact from half way across the world.

The Sacred Heart of Jesus St. Patrick Church is showcasing an exhibit from the Vatican called, the “Eucharistic Miracles of the World”. There are 126 photographic documents from various countries that show Eucharistic miracles where Jesus has manifested himself throughout the centuries. Father George Thayilkuzhithottu, of Sacred Heart St. Patrick Parish, said this is the first time this exhibit has visited Eau Claire.

"It's really enlightening. It's really eye opening, and then each one can see, you know, this miracle over the years has happened, so that when it strengthens and forms our beliefs that Jesus is truly and really a person," Thayilkuzhithottu said.

Admission is free and all faiths are welcome. If you would like to see this in person, you can stop by the church on the following dates:

-Wednesday, January 4 from 6:15pm-7:30pm

-Thursday, January 5 through Saturday, January 7 from 9am-9pm

-Sunday, January 8 from 8:30am-6:00pm. An Anniversary Adoration Mass will be held at 2:00pm at St. Patrick Parish Church with a light reception to follow.