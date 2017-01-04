Deserving volunteer wins free van from Lake Hallie dealership

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Just about a month ago, News 18 told you about the UW-Eau Claire student that received a free car from a local dealership. On Wednesday, Morrie's Mazda was back at it, surprising one deserving woman with a free van on her very own.



"Sorry, I don't know what to say. I -- I don't even know what to say."



Judy Smith admits she's not usually a woman without words. When Morrie's Mazda her with a free van and $500 gas gift card, however, she was left speechless.



"I don't even have any words," Smith told News 18. "I'm just happy the dogs will have a van."



As part of its '60 Days of Giving' campaign the dealership gave Smith the vehicle because of the work she does with the Lil' Rascals Refuge in Thorp. Lil' Rascals Refuge rescues dogs from retired breeders and puppy mills and works to find them forever homes.



Bill Bertrand, with Morrie's Mazda says out of the hundreds of nominations, Smith was an easy choice.



"We see some really great stories out there, and obviously we've given lots of different things away to lots of different situations and lots of different people," Bertrand said. "But for this one it just absolutely jumped out at us and made sense."



Smith was nominated by Melinda Tillman, the now proud owner of one of the refuge's little rascals. Tillman says when she saw the organization was in need of a new van she knew just what to do.



"Morrie's was doing their '60 Day Giveaway,' so I just ran with it and put in a nomination," she said, "and here we are."



Smith says the non-profit's current vehicle was in rough shape. She believes a new van will allow them to help even more dogs and she's already got a few trips in mind for her furry entourage. But she knows this generous gift is more than just for her.



"Without people helping us, we probably couldn't do any of it," Smith said. "It's everyone's van. It's not my van and it really belongs to everybody."

If you can't make it out to Thorp, Lil' Rascals Refuge does hold adoption events at the PetSmart in Eau Claire. For more information, or to sign up to foster a puppy, check out their website and Facebook page.