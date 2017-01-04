Milwaukee aldermen send letter to Trump, seek President-elect's help

Milwaukee (WQOW) -- Two Milwaukee aldermen have sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump, hoping the incoming administration will help deal with the city's crime problem.

"We would love to see the president come here to sit down to see first-hand, perhaps, the challenges that we face here in Milwaukee," Alderman and Public Safety Committee Chairman Bob Donovan said Wednesday.

WQOW's Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, reports he and the committee's vice-chairman, Alderman Mark Borkowski, decided to write after seeing Trump tweet recently that the mayor of Chicago must ask for federal help to deal with that city's high murder rate. The Aldermen say Milwaukee faces many of the same problems.

WISN reports other city leaders, are taking a wait-and-see approach.

"I think reaching out to the president-elect is not a bad idea," said Council President Ashanti Hamilton, who added that any federal assistance for the city would be welcome.

Donovan said he has not yet received a response to his invitation to the president-elect.