Wisconsin DOT: Traffic deaths increased statewide in 2016

Eau Claire (WQOW)- With 2016 in the rear view mirror, local law enforcement agencies are hoping we leave something else behind after Wisconsin saw the highest number of traffic deaths since 2012.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation said 2016 closed out with 588 deaths on Wisconsin roads. That's 33 more fatalities than the previous year, and 40 more than the five year average.

Wisconsin State Patrol attributes many of these deaths to distracted driving. meaning anything from using a cell phone or just zoning out while on the roads. The patrol said there are also a lot more people on the roads to watch out for.

"Most troopers and law enforcement that have been out in the field for years can attest that, compared to when they first started, there's a lot more cars out and about. That's why we have to have increased road sizes, increased lanes, it just continues to grow every year," said Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Al Christian.

The DOT said the low gas prices over 2016 could be one reason why there are more drivers on the roads. On Wednesday GasBuddy released its 2017 forecast, which predicts that prices will go up and stay up. The national average increase for 207 is expected to be 36 cents.

Wisconsin State Patrol advises all drivers to stay alert, give yourself enough time to get to your destination without speeding, and plan ahead for a sober ride.