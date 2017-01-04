Market Match FoodShare program proved successful

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Bringing food from the farm to the market to the plate is the goal of Eau Claire's Market Match program, which organizers said had a big year in 2016.

The UW- Extension Market Match program is an incentive program, where community members using a FoodShare card at the downtown farmer's market will be matched for every dollar they spend, up to $10 per week. Organizers said last summer brought some big success. Over 400 people used the program, spending on average more than $27 every week. The majority of that group said they were less likely to run out of the food than they were before utilizing the resource, and almost 90 percent said they started eating more, and trying new fruits and vegetables because of it.

"It helps to make the easy choice the healthy choice for everyone. The other thing that our FoodShare participants said is that they felt more part of our community because of this program. So they're feeling like, now I can come down and be in the market with everybody else," said FoodWIse Coordinator Nancy Coffey.

2016 was the second year of the program, and organizers have already established some sponsors for next year. For those wanting to get involved and support the program, organizers said the best thing to do is utilize the token machines with a debit or credit card whenever visiting the farmer's market.