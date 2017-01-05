Thorp schools close due to water main break

Thorp (WQOW) – On Thursday, the City of Thorp wrote on its Facebook page that Thorp Public Schools will be closed due to a water main break.

The city said crews have been on scene evaluating the situation. The city said the water main break is near the intersection of South Clark Street and East Krych Street, which will cause the school to be without water “for an undetermined length of time”.

The school district said school will resume Friday as scheduled. City crews are urging drivers to avoid the area to allow them to make the necessary repairs.