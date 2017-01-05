Walker calls special legislative session on opioid bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker has called a special legislative session to pass a package of bills designed to curb heroin and opioid abuse.

Walker announced the call on Thursday. He said in a news release he wants lawmakers to take up bills that would grant legal immunity to people following an overdose; call on the University of Wisconsin System starting a recovery school; allocating money for the rural hospital graduate medical training program, more state drug agents and a consultation service to connect medical professionals with addiction medicine specialists.

The Legislature is already in session but a special session order allows lawmakers to operate under different rules that make passing bills easier. The governor also typically uses a special session call to draw attention to issues.