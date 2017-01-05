Walker says Wisconsin needs everyone in the workforce

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker said his State of the State speech next week will highlight his efforts to get more people in the workforce, including veterans, those trying to kick their addiction to prescription drugs and people exiting prison.

He told the Wisconsin Bankers Association on Thursday "everything we do ties into the workforce."

Walker is to deliver the State of the State on Tuesday and he says his two-year state budget will be released in mid-February.

Walker said part of the motivation of his calling a special legislative session to pass a series of bills targeted prescription drug abuse is to get people clean so they can rejoin the workforce.

He said, "If we get this right there shouldn't be a person wanting for a job in this state."

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker said part of the goal of his push to fight prescription drug and heroin addiction in Wisconsin is to get more people clean and in the workforce.

Walker delivered the message in a speech Thursday to the Wisconsin Bankers Association. Walker has called a special legislative session to pass a series of bills targeting opioid abuse. The Legislature is expected to consider Walker's proposals over the coming weeks and months.

Walker said if someone is addicted "they're not in the game." He said his budget will include measures designed to both help get those people back to work but also assist veterans returning from service and inmates being released from prison with finding a job.

Walker said, "Everything we do ties into the workforce."