Eau Claire veterinarian shares pet health risks in cold temperatures

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Northside Pet Hospital said like humans, pets also face health risks in extremely cold conditions.

Dr. David Menard, a veterinarian at Northside Pet Hospital in Eau Claire, said it is no secret short-haired, smaller pets do not fare as well as long-haired, larger pets. Dr. Menard said people should also keep an eye on their pets when they go outside because dogs that are seizure prone risk an attack from the transition from a warm home to cold temperatures could trigger an attack.

Another danger the Menard identified is light and fluffy snow. He said it can easily get between the paws, and recommended putting booties on their paws before letting them outside for full protection. Salt used to melt snow and ice can also be a concern if it is chemically strong and is heavily applied. He said chemical burns on paw pads are rare, but they can happen. Menard recommended pet owners avoid those areas with a lot of salt if possible, or clean away pet paw pads. The hospital said despite the chill in the air, most healthy dogs will still tolerate a walk in these temperatures.

"This is cold, but it is not horrible cold. Where we start to see those kinds of problems is when dogs live outside and maybe shouldn't, and you get down to 10, 20, 30 below zero, the really severe things where you freeze very quickly,” Dr. Menard said.

Dr. Menard said the biggest mistake he sees is people using towels or blankets for outdoor dog houses. He said those get wet and are not good insulators and suggests using some sort of bedding or straw instead and turning the dog house so the wind is not blowing into the entrance.