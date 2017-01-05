Mondovi officers use thermal imaging equipment in emergency search

Mondovi (WQOW) - Officers tell us they couldn't locate anyone, and no one reported their child missing, but they were prepared for the search.

The Mondovi Police Department used their thermal imaging equipment during the two hour search. The department has had the gear for about a year, which they got for free from the department of defense.

Sergeant Tim Hollister said many times the thermal equipment is used at night to pick up heat signatures from people that can't be seen in the dark. But, he said it's especially useful when it's this cold outside.

"If that child would have been, you know, out in a snowbank or something like that, not able to scream for help, we're able to see from a long distance away that heat signature of somebody, you know, not moving in the snow, for example,” Hollister said.

The Mondovi Police Department said there were no reports of any missing children Wednesday night, and police did not continue their search on Thursday.