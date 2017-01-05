Eau Claire doctor gives tips on keeping kids safe in the cold

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Wednesday, the Mondovi Police Department was called after a child was reportedly spotted outside not dressed appropriately for the freezing cold temperatures.



After officials couldn't locate the child, police said they went door to door asking parents to make sure their kids were home. They said that's because in extremely cold weather it's not safe for anyone to be outside for long, especially children.



Sue Cullinan, M.D., the Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, told News 18 Thursday there's no set temperature or amount of time that could cause you child harm. She said that all depends on the individual.



That's why she encourages parents to keep a close eye on their kids when they're playing in the cold weather and suggests they come inside every so often. "Younger kids start playing and they actually don't even notice it," Dr. Cullinan said. "So, it's more important for the adult to tell them to come on in, every 20-30 minutes just to warm up."



Should your child happen to stay out in the elements for too long, parents can check for signs of frostnip or frostbite on their finger tips. Dr. Cullinan said frostnip will turn them pale, and they'll get harder and waxier as it progresses to frostbite.



But, she explained that it's important to wait to start the warming-up process until the kids are safe inside. "The first thing is to just take the cold gloves, if they're wet or cold, take them off," she said, "Warm them up just on your skin, put their hands on your chest or on your face. Just skin to skin contact to start warming up, then warm water is the next step."



She recommends that parents bundle their children in layers if they want to play outdoors. Also, she said it's important not to forget the sunscreen because with the sun reflecting off of the snow, it's easier to get a sunburn in the winter.



Follow the links for more information from Mayo Clinic Health System on frostbite and hypothermia.