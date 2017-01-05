Eau Claire officials run unopposed in 2017 spring election

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The nomination deadline for the 2017 Spring Election passed Tuesday, and current incumbents were left unopposed in Eau Claire.

Looking at the Eau Claire School Board, current members hoping to be re-elected include Aaron Harder, Jennifer Fager and Charles Vue. Because of previous turnover on the board, two of the seats are for three-year positions and one is for two years. The two candidates who receive the most votes will serve for three years.

Chris Hambuch-Boyle, the Eau Claire School Board president, said they did have a good crowd at a forum held for community members interested in running but noted being a school board member is a large time commitment.

In the City of Eau Claire, the only seat open is for city council president. Current president Kerry Kincaid will return to her seat if there is no opposition from write-in candidates. On Thursday, News 18 spoke with Andrew Werthmann, an Eau Claire city council member, to see if there is any concern over a lack of candidates and if he had some insight on why Eau Claire citizens may not want to run. Werthmann said it is partially because there are not very many people up for re-election this round.

He also believed it is a sign Eau Claire citizens are content with their elected officials and happy with Kincaid serving as council president. “When people look at her leadership and the fact that so many things are happening downtown, we are a city that is growing,” Werthmann said. “We are a city that is growing in jobs. I think people are happy with the leadership that we have, and I think the council president is doing a good job, and that is the reason why she is unopposed."

Councilman Werthmann said the number of candidates also depends on the political environment in the community. He said the council saw a lot of candidates for office when there was controversy over the downtown jail expansion and the Confluence Project.

The spring election will be April 4.