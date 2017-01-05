UW-Stevens Point Suspends MBB Coach - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

UW-Stevens Point Suspends MBB Coach

Stevens Point (WQOW) -- UW-Stevens Point suspends men's basketball coach Bob Semling for the remainder of this season.

In addition, the Pointers men's basketball team will not take part in any postseason play, including the WIAC Tournament.  It's because the UWSP program had been holding preseason practices for some five years, which is in violation of NCAA regulations.

"We believe that this is significant," says UWSP Director of Athletics Brad Duckworth, "this is an unprecedented at Division III. A 13 game suspension for a head coach is the heaviest suspension that we could find in the NCAA... Division III."
 

