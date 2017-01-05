Lawmaker confident marijuana extract bill will pass

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Republican state senator plans to introduce a bill next week that would make it legal in Wisconsin to possess a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.



A similar bill failed to pass last session despite widespread bipartisan support when Republican senators derailed the proposal amid concerns it would open the door to legalizing marijuana.



State Sen. Van Wanggaard spokesman Scott Kelly says he is confident it will have enough support this time around. He says the bill will be introduced next week, making it one of the first of the legislative session that began Tuesday.



Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says ensuring access to CBD oil is one of his priorities this session.