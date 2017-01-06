Fighting fires in Wisconsin's dangerously cold temperatures

La Crosse (WXOW) - Fire outbreaks during bitterly cold temperatures can lead to challenging conditions for firefighters due to below negative temperatures and icy conditions at the scene of the fire.

"There really isn't anything different as far as attacking the fire. It's more or less keeping track of the people who are working at the fire. If you do happen to get wet because of the water and you go outside, you're going to turn into a big tin man where you can't bend over and you can't function as well as you need to." Captain Kevin Kappuf said.

Captain Kappuf says that if firefighters are at the scene of a fire for an extended period of time, they will switch out crews in order to ensure firefighter's safety.