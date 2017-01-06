UW-Stevens Point suspends men's basketball coach for "major" violations of NCAA rules

Stevens Point (WAOW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point men's basketball coach Bob Semling has been suspended for the remainder of the 2016-17 season amidst what the university calls one of the most severe punishments for an NCAA rules violation in the history of Division III athletics.



The university has also imposed a postseason ban on the program for this season, including both the WIAC and NCAA tournaments.



UWSP Director of Athletics Brad Duckworth said the program committed four "major" violations between the 2011-12 and 2015-16 seasons. The most significant violation concerns illegal practices held "outside the institution's declared playing and practice season."

Teams are not allowed to begin practicing until October 15 of each season. An investigation revealed the Pointers, one of the top programs in Division III basketball, held several practices prior to that date.



"Bob Semling did not demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere for compliance within the men's basketball program during his personal involvement in the alleged violations," Duckworth said.



Duckworth added that it is too soon to tell if any of the program's titles, including the 2015 National Championship, will be vacated. He said it's a "fluid process" and the "NCAA process" is not yet complete.



Semling is 262-71 during his 11 plus seasons as the Pointers head coach, and has led the program to two national championships.



Longtime assistant Kent Dernbach will take over as the team's interim head coach for the remainder of the season.